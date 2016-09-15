Byron loves that this girl's in love

Gyan will be performing This Girl's In Love this weekend in Byron Bay.

THIS Girl's in Love is the latest release from Byron Bay singer songwriter Gyan.

The Tallows resident successfully crowdfunded to make this project a reality, her latest release after 2010's Superfragilistically.

This latest album includes tunes from the songbooks of great composers from Burt Bacharach and Henry Mancini to John Lennon and Tom Waits like Jealous Guy, Moon River, Alfie and The First time I saw Your face, among others.

Co-produced by Gyan Evans and partner Simon Greaves, the album also includes a new version of their 1989 hit song, Wait.

Gyan said she and Greaves both wanted to reinvent Wait.

"We wanted to reinterpret the song from an acoustic base rather than the synth and sax abomination from the 1980s," she said.

"It was a pleasure to rework it as it was conceived. It's a photograph of where we are now.

"We ditched the middle eight. Don't bore us, get to the chorus!

"The drums are now soft and relaxed and the industrial tempo has gone."

The artist said the album allowed her to celebrate the brain of "the masters"

"Some of the songs that I really wanted to cover did not fit the album," she said.

"I didn't run into this project with open arms, I circled it like some kind of weird animal for a while before I jumped in.

"My love for music is so expansive that I didn't know how I could narrow it down to eleven songs".