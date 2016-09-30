News

Byron home wins prestigious architecture award

30th Sep 2016 3:45 PM
HIGH FLYER: Gull House by Harley Graham Architects took out the hotly contested Residential Architecture - Houses (New) at the Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.
HIGH FLYER: Gull House by Harley Graham Architects took out the hotly contested Residential Architecture - Houses (New) at the Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards. David Taylor

TWO Byron architecture firms have won awards at this year's prestigious Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

Gull House by Harley Graham Architects took out the hotly contested Residential Architecture - Houses (New) award, as well as the Small Project Award for its Light Wave project.

"Winning these tremendous awards really was made possible by the great team we have in our office,” said Mr Graham.

"It also highlights the success of the working relationship that we build between us as the architects, the builder and the client, so I am sharing these awards with them as well.

"It is really important to put your work out there to raise awareness about the importance of good design and how fundamentally important it is in the community.

"One of the biggest challenges we have here is housing affordability, and good design solutions will be fundamental in creating the best model to meet this need.”

The judging panel commended Gull House as "a playful and expressive project which is the culmination of a close and effective collaboration between client, builder, engineer and architect in producing a dynamic composition from the street while creating a sanctuary from within”.

A third awarded Byron Shire project was Tom and Doll's in Byron Bay by Space Studio, which received a commendation in the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) category.

The judges described the renovation as a "sensitive addition to a traditional cottage within a heritage area” that "successfully enhances existing spaces while adding an open, light-filled living pavilion and adjacent master bedroom”.

"The materials are thoughtfully arranged, reinforcing the overall composition, while the subtle bending in weatherboard alignments enhance the three-dimensional aspect of the dwelling.

"The planning of both the external and internal spaces reflects the site constraint for creating privacy while connecting the home to the landscape beyond.”

Harley Graham Architects' other awarded project, the Light Wave, was described by the panel as a "pool awning transformed”. The structure sits in a landmark position on Lighthouse Rd behind Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay.

The practice also received a commendation in the Small Projects category for what the judges said was "a classically composed garden pavilion” that was "elegantly detailed and realised”.

The institute's NSW chapter president, Shaun Carter, said people's appreciation of the benefits great design could bring to regional areas was increasing.

"As these winning projects demonstrate, architects working in regional areas can craft a design that responds sensitively to the site and deliver a high degree of local environmental amenity,” he said.

"The result is buildings with aesthetic integrity that embrace sustainability, functionality and beauty.”

Byron Shire News

Topics:  australian institute of architects' nsw country di, gull house, harley graham architects, space studios, tom and doll's

A DECISION from the Mullumbimby markets organisers could have saved people from injury after a tree fell down on the site.

