Byron CBD break ins: Woman confronts intruder

Christian Morrow
| 26th Oct 2016 11:59 AM
BYRON BREAK INS: Locals are concerned about a spate of recent break ins.
BYRON BREAK INS: Locals are concerned about a spate of recent break ins.

RESIDENTS of Byron Bay are becoming increasingly alarmed about a recent spate of break ins happening in and around the CBD.

One distraught Kingsley Lane resident contacted the Byron Shire News after she disturbed the culprit in her living room early on Wednesday morning.

"I got up at 5.30am to go and swim laps at Mullum pool, turned on the living room light, and there he was,” said Jenny.

"I was in shock, I screamed and he ran, so I did not get a good look, all I know is that he was young and fast.”

The thief escaped with a number of items, but Jenny is most upset about losing two items of huge sentimental value.

One is a leather Buffalo Girl Wallet and the other is an A4 size handmade leather bound notebook with a large turquoise stone on the cover.

Jenny said police attended the scene and, "were fantastic, but they said the thief would probably dump any items he could not sell.”

She is appealing to locals who may see the the wallet or notebook discarded around town to drop them to Byron Bay Police Station.

Anyone with information should call Byron Police Station on 66859499 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

break and enter byron bay crime police

