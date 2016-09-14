Byron breaks the ice in Netherlands

SENIORS GAME: At the world Masters in the Netherlands are Geoff Brodin, Glen Lawrence, Jeff Vidler, Colin Mustoe and Murray Saul.

MEMBERS of the Byron Bay SLSC competed in the masters category of the Rescue 2016 World Master Surf Lifesaving Championships earlier this month in Noordwijk, Netherlands.

The team competed in the 55-59 years age group over most disciplines and all came away with medals including Individual Medals for Glen Lawrence- First in the Oceanman, second in Surf Ski and second in Surf Race. Geoff Brodin- First in Board race and second 2km Beach with Jeff Vidler coming third in the Oceanman.

Team Medals included: First in Board Rescue- Colin Mustoe and Jeff Vidler. Second in Board Rescue- Geoff Brodin and Glen Lawrence. Second in 170years Surf Team- Glen Lawrence, Colin Mustoe and Jeff Vidler. Second in 170years Surf Ski Relay- Murray Saul, Glen Lawrence and Jeff Vidler. First in 170yrs Board Relay- Geoff Brodin, Colin Mustoe and Jeff Vidler. First in 170yrs Oceanman Relay- Murray Saul, Geoff Brodin and Glen Lawrence.