Byron Boardriders sign on this Saturday

STOKED: Four-year-old Byron Bay Boardriders member Laihani Zoric is looking forward to the club's 2017 season.

HAPPY New Year to all our members and friends and sponsors.

The Byron Bay Boardriders membership sign on for 2017 will take place this Saturday 28th at 5.30pm at JS Surfboards in Fletcher Street Byron Bay.

Membership includes a boardriders club shirt, entry into all club rounds and barbecues. Club members are also entitled to great discounts from our BBB Sponsors, such as boards, clothing and surf accessories.

Sign on kicks off at 5.30pm and there will be fish tacos and other food available as well as a raffle for a new board.

Tee shirt sizes will be taken on the night along with orders for caps, hats and towels. Bring cash if you can and credit card facilities will be available.

This is our only Merchandise order for the year so don't miss out.

The first club round will kick off on Sunday February 5 and the schedule for the year is off to a flying start with BBB heading to Newcastle for the finals of the Australian Boardriders Battle.

At this stage the team has not been finalised with Team Manager Danny Wills still to decide who will surf.

Following the Newcastle Event will be the Kirra Teams Challenge which is always heaps of fun.

This year the BBB will reduce the number of rounds to 9 with the best 7 counting throughout the year. So make sure you come along, join up and enjoy being part of one of the best clubs in Australia.

See you all on Saturday.