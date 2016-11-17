News

Byron Boardriders' Bailey solid in Brazil

17th Nov 2016 9:53 AM
BOARDRIDERS OWN: Soli Bailey in action in Florianopolis qualifying event in Brazil
BOARDRIDERS OWN: Soli Bailey in action in Florianopolis qualifying event in Brazil

WITH poor wave conditions dogging local breaks last Sunday's Byron Bay Boardriders club round was postponed until this Sunday.

While hoping for better conditions Club President Neil Cameron has warned members not to get their hopes up.

"On a brighter note, club member Soli Bailey recently competed in a qualifying event in Florianopolis, Brazil,” said Mr Cameron.

"Taking down some big names must have been on his mind because in round two he took out Mat Giorgi and Pat Gudauskas.

"In Round three Soli was up against current world number two Gabriel Medina and Wiggoly Dantas, with Medina finishing first and Soli second.”

"With momentum on his side Soli progressed to round 4 with a close second. In the round 5 'Man on Man' heats Soli met Medina again and in a close battle Soli eliminated him with a score of 16.67 to 15.66.

"In the Quarter Finals Soli took on American Kanoa Igarashi but was eliminated with Kanoa going on win the event defeating Jadson Andre. A great result for our club stalwart with Soli showing he can match it with the best in the world.”

Byron Shire News

Topics:  brazil byron bay boardriders soli bailey

Byron Boardriders' Bailey solid in Brazil

Byron Boardriders' Bailey solid in Brazil

BYRON BAY surfer continues his campaign to break through to surfing's World Championship Tour next year.

