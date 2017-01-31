Community

Wheelchair swimmer left high and dry

Claudia Jambor
| 31st Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Shane Hryhorec enjoys a trip to the beach but the infrastructure at Byron Bay's Main Beach left him unable to access the popular stretch of coast.
Shane Hryhorec enjoys a trip to the beach but the infrastructure at Byron Bay's Main Beach left him unable to access the popular stretch of coast. Shane Hryhorec Facebook

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TRIP to Byron Bay left one of its visitors "feeling truly disabled" after he couldn't join other beach-goers in enjoying one of Australia's most popular beaches.

Bound to a wheelchair, Shane came prepared with his own beach wheelchair to enable him to access Main Beach on Sunday.

Wearing his swimmers and armed with all the beach-going gear, Mr Hryhorec was ready to take the plunge but came to a harsh realisation as he approached the ramp.

He had the chair but he couldn't safely push himself down the steep slope to the beach below.

"It didn't even click with me that it's one thing to have a beach wheel chair but it's another thing to actually get onto the beach to access it ," Mr Hryhorec said.

"It's like having a pair of running shoes but not being able to run."

Abandoning his coastal craving, Mr Hryhorec was "silently fuming" on the way home when he decided to post about his experience on Facebook.

"But I just got to a point after Byron Bay that I thought, 'you know what I have to speak out about this' and I am so glad I have," he said.

The post attracted hundreds of likes, more than 50 shares and plenty of conversation about Byron Shire Council's delayed effort to ensure its world-class beaches are accessible for all over the years.

Byron Shire Council made comment on the post and offered Mr Hryhorec access to their beach wheelchairs for next time.

Mr Hryhorec found council's response unacceptable given he made clear he brought his own beach wheelchair.

"It's not fair, investing in two beach chairs does not make a beach accessible," he said.

"It's a holistic approach, its accessible parking, entry, matting as well as equipment that they just don't care about by the sounds."

As one of the country's biggest tourism hotspots, Byron Bay attracts about 1.7 million visitors annually.

Mr Hryhorec said the statistic alone should be enough for Byron Shire to prioritise access as other councils down have around the country.

"It would be nice if they could make it a priority rather than put it off for another 20 years," he said.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson said he plans to make it a council priority.

"We really do need to go beyond beach wheelchairs. I'm keen to act on it and explore what's involved," Cr Richardson said.

The mayor cited funding as the main issue hampering with council's ability to roll out upgraded, shire-wide beach infrastructure.

Cr Richardson raised concerns about the State Government's tourism funding rules which he said "are off limits" to improving infrastructure like beach access that "will enhance visitor satisfaction."

Treasurer for the Disabled Surfers Association Far North Coast, John Manfield said Byron's beaches "were among the worst in the Northern Rivers."

Mr Manfield, like others on Mr Hryhorec's Facebook post, noted Clarke's Beach as another notorious beach with difficult infrastructure for people with disabilities to navigate.

Northern Rivers Community Foundation chairman, John Callanan said accessibility in Byron Bay extends beyond beach access to footpaths and intersections.

He said Byron's infrastructure has been "very unfriendly" for people with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users, for years.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beach access byron bay clarkes beach disability access main beach mobility wheelchair

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

OUR readers offer their suggestions for a film shoot the Bold and the Beautiful when they hit our shores next month.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Wheelchair swimmer left high and dry

Shane Hryhorec enjoys a trip to the beach but the infrastructure at Byron Bay's Main Beach left him unable to access the popular stretch of coast.

Visitor left "silently fuming" when he couldn't go to the beach

Murder accused refused bail

Trevor Moran was 61 when he died.

A woman was denied bail at Lismore Local Court.

Local Partners

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

OUR readers offer their suggestions for a film shoot the Bold and the Beautiful when they hit our shores next month.

'It's not a murder case, it's a self-defence case'

Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

Connor didn't ask boyfriend any further questions after scuffle

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

The Vagina ConVersations will be performing this February.

The Franklin Electric will raise the ceiling in Byron Bay

MULTI-SKILLED: Montreal-based Jon Matte fronts The Franklin Electric.

Canadian band have released a new album: Blue Ceilings.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss and where it might lead.

  • TV

  • 31st Jan 2017 3:30 PM

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

Your ideas where the B&B team should visit

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 OR EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!