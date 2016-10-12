News

Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

Digby Hildreth | 12th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
RED CARPET READY: Director of the Byron Bay Film Festival J'aimee Skippon-Volke brings some red carpet glamour to Byron Main Beach with the help of a couple of Surf Life Saving NSW celebrities, Saul Duran and Simon Skillicorn. The BBFF kicks off tomorrow night at Byron Community Centre and continues until Sunday, October 23.
RED CARPET READY: Director of the Byron Bay Film Festival J'aimee Skippon-Volke brings some red carpet glamour to Byron Main Beach with the help of a couple of Surf Life Saving NSW celebrities, Saul Duran and Simon Skillicorn. The BBFF kicks off tomorrow night at Byron Community Centre and continues until Sunday, October 23. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE stars will be out on Friday night for the glamorous Red Carpet opening of the Byron Bay Film Festival at the Byron Community Centre.

The festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, runs from October 14-23, and features films, workshops and interactive displays that make it a unique experience for filmmakers and Australia's most relevant film event for all lovers of cinema.

This year the festival features 174 films from 29 countries, and includes 20 world premieres, 67 Australian premieres and 15 NSW premieres. Eighty-five of the films on offer are Australian-made, and a highlight will be the Young Australian Filmmakers Award for filmmakers under 25.

Friday's gala night film, Zach's Ceremony, about an indigenous boy's traditional initiation into manhood, and the closing night film, The Bentley Effect is set in the Northern Rivers.

Highlights at Byron Community Centre this weekend include The Neon Demon, a stylish look at the brutal world of modelling, starring Elle Fanning, Keanu Reeves and Christina Hendricks, and the drama Boys in the Trees, about a teen's coming of age in a skater gang, which was produced by Mushroom Pictures (Chopper, Gettin' Square, Molly), with effects by Bangalow's CumulusVFX.

Pighouse Flicks will show several awe-inspiring documentaries including the Music of Strangers, about the multiracial Silk Road Ensemble.

Brunswick Picture House is the destination for the Magic Bus on Sunday night, for those wanting to relive the early days of hippiedom through Going Furthur, a doco featuring the original Merry Prankster Ken Kesey's son in tie-dyed t-shirt.

Top of the bill on Saturday night at Bruns is the magical The Landscape Within, a visual and aural feast for the senses.

An APRA AMCOS Music Video Award presentation will be held at the Byron Bay Brewery and workshops exploring virtual reality as a tool for story-telling and creativity will be led by pioneers in the field such as GoPro's media guru Jordan Miller.

To buy tickets or a Flexi-Pass, visit bbff.com.au.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  boys in the trees, byron bay film festival 2016, byron community centre, red carpet, zach's ceremony

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

THE stars will be out on Friday night for the glamorous Red Carpet Opening of the Byron Bay Film Festival at the Byron Community Centre.

Disrupting the Byron housing market

BYRON SHIRE: Affordable accommodation can be hard to find in the new disrupted economy.

Is AirBnB distorting the Byron Housing market

Community rallies around Byron mum charged with Bali murder

The Byron Bay community rally behind Sara Connor.

The Byron Bay community continue to rally around one of their own

Greyhound tracks for sale as embattled Baird lifts ban

Mike Baird's greyhound racing ban has been cancelled.

Developers could move into greyhound tracks after ban is lifted

Local Partners

Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

THE stars will be out on Friday night for the glamorous Red Carpet Opening of the Byron Bay Film Festival at the Byron Community Centre.

North Coast MP Jan Barham resigns from politics

Greens MP Jan Barham will resign from NSW Parliament at the end of the year.

Greens MP Jan Barham resigns, citing depression and exhaustion

Disrupting the Byron housing market

BYRON SHIRE: Affordable accommodation can be hard to find in the new disrupted economy.

Is AirBnB distorting the Byron Housing market

Community rallies around Byron mum charged with Bali murder

The Byron Bay community rally behind Sara Connor.

The Byron Bay community continue to rally around one of their own

Greyhound tracks for sale as embattled Baird lifts ban

Mike Baird's greyhound racing ban has been cancelled.

Developers could move into greyhound tracks after ban is lifted

Ballina basher behind bars after 11 years on run

Gary Todd Walker bashed a man unconscious outside a Ballina pub and went on the run for 11 years.

Despite his best efforts, he will be staying there for some time

Byron's Ela Heiniger coaches rookies to medals

MEDALLISTS: Gabi Kay (right front row) with fellow members of the NSW Under 18 Pool Rescue Development Team.

Byron's Heiniger and Kay did well in New Zealand swim competition.

Winning season start in Summer Youth League

WILD IN THE STREET: Eva Salmon scored the Wildcats' second goal in a great opening round for the young Wildcats.

Byron's Wildcats and Young Rams started summer well

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

THE stars will be out on Friday night for the glamorous Red Carpet Opening of the Byron Bay Film Festival at the Byron Community Centre.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

PRIVACY, SECLUSION &amp; LUXURY HINTERLAND LIVING

Federal 2480

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Majestically poised on the ridgeline, this natural sanctuary is a stand alone property offering peace & seclusion. Upon entering the valley on a 1km private road...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream