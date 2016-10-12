Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

RED CARPET READY: Director of the Byron Bay Film Festival J'aimee Skippon-Volke brings some red carpet glamour to Byron Main Beach with the help of a couple of Surf Life Saving NSW celebrities, Saul Duran and Simon Skillicorn. The BBFF kicks off tomorrow night at Byron Community Centre and continues until Sunday, October 23.

THE stars will be out on Friday night for the glamorous Red Carpet opening of the Byron Bay Film Festival at the Byron Community Centre.

The festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, runs from October 14-23, and features films, workshops and interactive displays that make it a unique experience for filmmakers and Australia's most relevant film event for all lovers of cinema.

This year the festival features 174 films from 29 countries, and includes 20 world premieres, 67 Australian premieres and 15 NSW premieres. Eighty-five of the films on offer are Australian-made, and a highlight will be the Young Australian Filmmakers Award for filmmakers under 25.

Friday's gala night film, Zach's Ceremony, about an indigenous boy's traditional initiation into manhood, and the closing night film, The Bentley Effect is set in the Northern Rivers.

Highlights at Byron Community Centre this weekend include The Neon Demon, a stylish look at the brutal world of modelling, starring Elle Fanning, Keanu Reeves and Christina Hendricks, and the drama Boys in the Trees, about a teen's coming of age in a skater gang, which was produced by Mushroom Pictures (Chopper, Gettin' Square, Molly), with effects by Bangalow's CumulusVFX.

Pighouse Flicks will show several awe-inspiring documentaries including the Music of Strangers, about the multiracial Silk Road Ensemble.

Brunswick Picture House is the destination for the Magic Bus on Sunday night, for those wanting to relive the early days of hippiedom through Going Furthur, a doco featuring the original Merry Prankster Ken Kesey's son in tie-dyed t-shirt.

Top of the bill on Saturday night at Bruns is the magical The Landscape Within, a visual and aural feast for the senses.

An APRA AMCOS Music Video Award presentation will be held at the Byron Bay Brewery and workshops exploring virtual reality as a tool for story-telling and creativity will be led by pioneers in the field such as GoPro's media guru Jordan Miller.

To buy tickets or a Flexi-Pass, visit bbff.com.au.