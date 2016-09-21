Byron Bay Community ICE forum looks at beating drug scourge

WITH the drug ICE becoming a problem in almost every community in Australia, the BUDDI Community Drug Action Team will host a Breaking the ICE Byron Community Forum from 5.30-9pm on Thursday, October 13, at the Byron Services Club.

"This is part of the national awareness campaign to educate communities on how to combat the issues caused by ICE in their local areas,” said Nicqui Yazdi from BUDDI.

"Over the last 10 years the presence of this drug has increased in the Byron community. Byron has always had its fair share of drug misuse, however ICE poses problems like no other drug.”

Mandy Nolan will MC the forum with guest speakers including Annie Bleeker from the Alcohol & Drug Foundation (formerly Australian Drug Foundation) and Matt Noffs - author of best selling book Breaking the ICE. Matt is the third generation of the Noffs family to be working in drug rehabilitation and drug law reform. Other speakers include Mitch Dobbie (manager Tweed/Byron Drug and Alcohol Northern NSW Local Health District), Sam Booker (Senior Project Officer, North Coast Primary Health Network) and there will be The Welcome to Country from Delta Kay.

This is a free event featuring films and slide-shows, along with various guest speakers, a panel session and Q&A.

For further information contact Nicqui Yazdi at buddiyouthteam@yahoo.

com.au or call 0402013177.