Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce AGM

28th Sep 2016 12:03 PM
BYRON CHAMBER: Bjorn Peterson- Woody's Surf Shack, Felicity Davies- Lease Boutique, Dan McGill- Byron Bazaar, Gavin Barber- Ruskin House, Deborah Benhayon- DB Inner Designs, Simon Cook- Birddog Marketing, Gail Fuller (President)- Byron Coastal Real Estate, Fin Murray- Architect Fin. Photo: Clayton Lloyd.
BYRON CHAMBER: Bjorn Peterson- Woody's Surf Shack, Felicity Davies- Lease Boutique, Dan McGill- Byron Bazaar, Gavin Barber- Ruskin House, Deborah Benhayon- DB Inner Designs, Simon Cook- Birddog Marketing, Gail Fuller (President)- Byron Coastal Real Estate, Fin Murray- Architect Fin. Photo: Clayton Lloyd.

BYRON Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday 6th October upstairs at the Byron Bay Community Centre.

President Gail Fuller has invited all Byron bay business owners to come along and hear about the year gone by and also plans for the next 12 months.

"Its a great opportunity to meet the new board members who have joined to support the Chamber and its members throughout the year,” she said.

For more information about the Chamber go to: www.byronbaychamber.com.au

BYRON Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday 6th October upstairs at the Byron Bay Community Centre.

Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce AGM

BYRON Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday 6th October upstairs at the Byron Bay Community Centre.

