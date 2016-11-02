Byron Bay break-ins suspect arrested

LOCK UP: Ensure your property is locked at night after recent break-ins around the CBD.

A MAJOR arrest has been made in connection to a spate of break and enters in Byron Bay in the past two weeks.

About 10 police chased down a suspect by foot around Byron's CBD about 11am Monday.

A 27-year-old man was caught in Ruskin St a short time later and was charged with aggravated break and enter and stealing a motor vehicle.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court on December 20.

Byron Bay crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said police hoped the arrest would have a significant impact in reducing recent break and enter incidents in the Byron Shire.

Insp Cullen urged Byron Shire residents to ensure their properties were locked up at night following reports most of the break and enters had involved unlocked houses. Police are investigating at least one other suspect in connection to the home invasions.

Inspector Cullen said there were a number of measures people could take in order to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of theft.

Police had the following advice for mitigating break and enters:

- Display street number at the front of the house to assist emergency services to locate your home;

- Ensure all perimeter fences are in good order and that gates are kept closed;

- Trim trees and shrubs from around doors and windows;

- Install quality security lights around the perimeter of your home;

- All perimeter doors to your home should be of solid construction and fitted with quality dead lock;

- All perimeter windows should be secured with key operated locks ;

- Glass within doors and windows should be reinforced ;

- Record descriptions, models and serial numbers of all your valuables ;

- Photograph jewellery and other collectables for easy identification;

- Consider having a monitored intruder alarm system installed;

- Garages should be locked;

- Garden tools, equipment and ladders should be locked away when not in use .

- Report anything suspicious in your neighbourhood. Contact Byron Bay Police Station on 66859499.