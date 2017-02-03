News

Bush brings out best in our teens

Digby Hildreth | 3rd Feb 2017 4:29 PM
UNKNOWN WATERS: Navigating rapids was one challenge on the Outward Bound course.
UNKNOWN WATERS: Navigating rapids was one challenge on the Outward Bound course.

TWO Byron Shire teenagers who returned recently from an Outward Bound expedition in the bush report having their confidence and leadership skills boosted by the experience.

It was the first time Shearwater Steiner student Lae-Ella Siniah had faced anything like the gruelling physical Rainforest Navigator course and she was initially nervous about what lay in front of her.

"But I was very excited and determined to go; I felt like stepping out of my comfort zone would be really good for me,” the 15-year-old said.

And despite an "intense” 12 days, including blisters, sunburn and night-terrors, she finished the course feeling "amazing”.

"I've had a fear of the dark for a long time so doing a 'solo' - being left alone for 24 hours - was one of the most emotionally challenging things on the course.

"But I pushed through that when the night came; and I woke in the morning feeling so happy.”

Similarly, while hiking she thought 'I'll never be able to get to the top of that mountain', and then I did, and it felt incredible.

"I never thought I could do what I did, and I'll always have that memory.”

The young people hiked from Doon Doon Saddle along the Nightcap Trail through to Rummery Park and onto Minyon Falls; canoed on the Clarence River, rode mountain bikes in the Mebbin National Park and climbed Mt Wollumbin.

Lae-Ella said her patience and listening skills were also heightened by the experience.

"In the end we came together as a team and it was sad to say goodbye.”

She plans to go camping with some of the others in the group in the autumn holidays.

Jean-Luc Major from Suffolk Park said the course's physical activities had made him fitter and improved his leadership skills.

The Year 10 Southern Cross student particularly enjoyed the canoeing.

The non-profit Outward Bound will hold a Youth Navigator Course for 12-14-year-olds for five days during the Easter Holiday.

Topics:  byron bay outward bound shearwater steiner school suffolk park

