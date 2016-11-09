BUDDI wins award for Schoolies Hub

WINNER: Nicqui Yazdi and the BUDDI Community Drug Action Team have won the first ever 2016 Communuity Drug Action Team Award NSW State Influence Award.

THE BUDDI Community Drug Action Team have won the first ever 2016 Community Drug Action Team Award (CDAT) NSW State Influence Award for excellence for a CDAT initiative.

The team have been honoured for their Byron Schoolies Safety Response and Schoolies HUB by the NSW Ministry of Health and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

There were also 6 regional awards given out to other Community Drug Action Teams across the state. There are now more than 70 CDATs across NSW, with another 220 to be rolled out across Australia over the next four years.

"For our BUDDI CDAT initiative to be chosen out of more than 70 other CDATs in NSW, was quite an achievement,” said BUDDI Team Leader and Schoolies Coordinator Nicqui Yazdi.

"CDATs like ours are the driving force in most communities, when it comes to initiatives and programs that aim to address major concerns and create change regarding the misuse of alcohol and drugs in their communities.

"For school leavers Byron Bay is a major destination not only for it's abundant beauty but also for the excellence of the services provided to our young visitors during these celebrations.

"We may not be able to change young people seeing Schoolies as a rite of passage, but we sure can change the way they do it here in Byron,” said Ms Yazdi.

"This award really goes to those organisations that have helped the BUDDI Community Drug Action Team, with the Schoolies Safety Response over the last 9 years, and of course the Schoolies HUB Volunteers, without whom, none of this would be possible.”

The Byron Schoolies HUB kicks off next Friday November 18 in Main Beach Park in Byron Bay.

The HUB is open 24 hours a day for the 18 days of Schoolies celebrations, managing all manner of assistance to the 10,000 young visitors who descend on Byron each year, including providing first aid around the clock, free sunblock and condoms, a hydration station with free water, a 24 hotline, DJs, and free pancakes and chai in the evenings with the Red Frogs, tourist information and a range of other activities.

In 2016 the HUB has also added a HUB/Hospital Shuttle service for the evenings from 6pm to 6am.

"We are still looking for volunteers for the HUB and in particular they are looking for more men, especially for the evening shifts and drivers for the shuttle service,” said Ms Yazdi.

For information on the BUDDI Community Drug Action Team or the Schoolies HUB, or to volunteer, contact Nicqui at hubvolunteers@yahoo.com.au or call 0402013177.