Brunswick softball players show skills

WHEN it comes to playing hard ball on the softball diamond, a quartet of girls from Brunswick Heads Public have taken it to a state level.

The four were selected to represent North Coast in the State Softball Championships, being held in Sydney this week.

Only 12 girls are selected out of 193 primary schools in the region and the Bruns are key players in the team. Tiani and Payten Hogan are a pitcher/short stop combination, Olivia Langtry is a catcher and Kaliyah Browning is on third base.

Kaliyah's selection was all the more impressive given that she is only in Year 4 and Payten was elected team captain by her peers and coaching staff at a recent training camp.

The four are core members of the school's softball team, which last week were runners-up in the Regional Championship as well as District and Zone Champions.

All have only ever played softball at school.

Though natural talent and hard work are factors in their success, the key element is the team's coach, Mrs Mel Currie.

Mrs Currie has played softball since age eight, currently playing with Byron Shire Softball Club, and has coached school teams for more than 20 years.

Mrs Currie's strength as a coach has not gone unnoticed in the wider softball world; this year is her tenth as the North Coast coach.

Mrs Currie is volunteering her time to start a junior outreach program in Brunswick Heads (open to all local families).

She hopes to increase participation in softball at all levels, and continue the success of players like the four girls playing at State level this week.

A new junior program (5-12-year-olds) will be held on Wednesdays from Term 4 at Stan Thompson Oval in Brunswick Heads.

Women (high school age to adult) both social and competitive are welcome to join the Byron Shire Team. Contact Mel Currie on 0413939502.