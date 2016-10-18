Brunswick and Byron win at iconic Coolangatta races

ENGINEERS: Team Engine, made up of Scott Sewell, Mike McCabe and Jy Timperley, won the under 19 short course at the Coolangatta Gold.

BYRON Bay and Brunswick Heads Surf Club members competed with outstanding success at last weekend's Iconic Coolangatta Gold.

The event, which included a 32.4km short course on Saturday and 41.8km long course on Sunday, combines swimming, running, board paddling and surf skiing.

In a fantastic result, Byron Bay's Heli Murray finished first in the individual short course for women aged 40-49yrs age, while Ireland's Triona Meanaman (trains at Byron Bay) came first in the 30-39yrs age group.

In the masters mixed teams 35-plus short course, the Brunswick Blasters team of Scott Sewell from Byron Bay and Paul Davis, Grant Carey and Susan McCaughtrie from Brunswick Heads came first.

Third was Byron Sunbeam Mixed Masters which included Glen Lawrence, Tanya Lawrence, Mike McCabe and Robert Moir.

In the under 19 short course, Jy Timperley from Byron Bay combined with Matt Sperring from Warrilla and Corey Fletcher from Terrigal in team Engine Lads to finish first.

Team Wet Fitness including Hunter Leishman from Byron Bay, Daniel Bannerman, Matt O'Garey and Richard Pearson finished fourth in the open teams long course.

Cooper Murphy (Byron Bay training group) from Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore SLSC finished 23rd in the gruelling individual long course.