News

BRING HOME EMMA: Community supports family in their search

Bill North
| 22nd Dec 2016 10:06 AM
It is believed missing Grafton teenager could be in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.
It is believed missing Grafton teenager could be in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE, 1pm: There is still no confirmed sighting of Grafton teenager Emma Powell as her family and friends scour the North Coast for the missing 16-year-old. 

The teenager's mother Shannon Powell updated the community on the search and thanked everyone for their support during the tough times the family is experiencing. 

"(There are) still no confirmed sightings," she said this morning.

"Thank you for all the community support, love and kind messages. We are so grateful for your support.

"Please continue to share and get information to your friends and family, especially those who live outside of the Clarence Valley."

It is believed she could be travelling in a Land Rover Defender with NSW registration of CYE 34A and in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EARLIER: FAMILY and friends of missing Grafton teenager Emma Powell continue to hold their breath as fears for her welfare continue to mount almost 72 hours since she was first reported missing.

The search continues today, with police investigating public information about possible sightings in Northern NSW.

On Wednesday, Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid told the public "we need as many eyes as we can get".

The community has responded on a large scale, with the Daily Examiner article appealling for public assistance now shared more than 1000 times, while a Facebook page Missing - Emma Powell has been created to help send the message to "bring home Emma".  

Grafton teenager Emma Powell has been missing since Monday, 19th December, 2016.
Grafton teenager Emma Powell has been missing since Monday, 19th December, 2016.

  A post on the page this morning reports "Em's family will be spending today searching the northern NSW area for any sign of Em".

"If you are in northern NSW, please keep an eye out for Emma Powell," another post reads.

"Travelling in this distinctive white Land Rover Defender in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

"Her family and friends just want to know that she's safe, and for her to come home."  

The image posted by missing teenager Emma Powell's mother of the family's white Land Rover Defender, which it is believed she may be travelling in.
The image posted by missing teenager Emma Powell's mother of the family's white Land Rover Defender, which it is believed she may be travelling in.

The 16-year-old is believed to have left her home between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Monday and may be travelling in a Land Rover Defender with NSW registration of CYE 34A.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Inspector Jo Reid said any information from the public about possible sightings was being followed up as soon as it came in.

"We are chasing down leads wherever we get them, with information coming via CrimeStoppers, direct calls to the station and social media," Insp Reid said.

"As every day passes it gets more and more of a worry... we need as many eyes as we can get. Hopefully we can find her soon."

Anyone with information is asked to phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton police on 6642 0222.    

MISSING: Grafton girl Emma Powell has been missing since she left her home yesterday between 9.30am-12.30pm.
MISSING: Grafton girl Emma Powell has been missing since she left her home yesterday between 9.30am-12.30pm.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  emma powell grafton missing girl missing teenager police public assistance search

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Missing teenager found deceased

Missing teenager found deceased

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl who had been reported missing has been located deceased, police have confirmed this afternoon.

Why Queensland drivers are the worst in Australia: OPINION

There are rules that need to be followed when in parking areas.

Being tail-gated? Check the number plate

BRING HOME EMMA: Community supports family in their search

It is believed missing Grafton teenager could be in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

UPDATED: Mother thanks community for support in search.

What markets are on over the Christmas period

BUSY: Markets are a good source of locally-made presents while offering locally-grown produce and goods.

Your go-to guide for the North Coast markets

Local Partners

Missing teenager found deceased

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl who had been reported missing has been located deceased, police have confirmed this afternoon.

Man in critical but stable condition in hospital

Injured man airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital

Wonderland has a new Messiah

LINE UP: Alison Wonderland will be playing at

Alison Wonderland is getting ready for her Falls Festival show

Rickie Lee Jones: hard to describe but superb to listen to

MUSIC INOVATION: Rickie Lee Jones is an American vocalist, musician, songwriter, and producer. Over the course of a career that spans five decades, Jones has recorded in various musical styles including rock, R&B, blues, pop, soul, and jazz.

Coming to Bluesfest 2017

Psychedelic rock in a pond at Falls

NOT SO TAME: Pond is a psychedelic rock band from Perth, Western Australia, formed in 2008.

Psychedelic rock band Pond shares three members with Tame Impala

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

A COURT in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer and take his camera equipment.

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Middle Kid makes Falls debuts with an edge

FRESH: Tim Fitz, Hannah Joy and Harry Day are an indie pop rock trio from Sydney known as The Middle Kids.

The Sydney band will be releasing an EP in February

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

The best of 2016: Our talent on and off stage

BRUNSWICK HEADS TO SYDNEY: From left, Club Swizzle's Murray Hill, Laurie Hagen , Chris Chen, Amy G, Brett Haylock and Joren Dawson.

We celebrate those locals who shone this year in entertainment

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

OPEN TODAY: 10.00 - 10.30AM This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

OPEN TODAY: 11.30AM - 12.00PM Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return.

Newly Built Contemporary Family Home

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 Call Tara or...

OPEN TODAY: 11.00 - 11.30AM Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

OPEN TODAY: 10.00 - 10.30AM One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

6% + Gross Return Freehold in Buzzing Mullum!

Shop 2/53 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

Commercial *FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a ... Fixed Price...

*FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a fabulous investment opportunity in Mullumbimby’s bustling town centre. Charming and unique, the shop...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Last farmer standing battles great development squeeze

ONGOING ISSUE: Bevan McMartin is having a battle with Sunshine Coast Council over plans for his farmland.

McMartin family battling with Sunshine Coast Council over their farm

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!