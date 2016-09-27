News

Break strings, ho hearts

Ukulele player A. J. Leonard and cellist Jenny Rowling.
Ukulele player A. J. Leonard and cellist Jenny Rowling.

HAILED as Australia's best, master ukulelist A. J. Leonard and his partner, cellist Jenny Rowling (pictured), will perform with Miss Amber & Stukulele.

You will be transported to lush and lovely destinations by the power of song and four little strings.

Bring your Uke or just you happy face and enjoy a community strum 'n' sing

  • At Club Mullum, The Ex-Services Club, Mullumbimby, this Thursday at 6.30pm. $12.50.
Topics:  mullumbimby, uke night, ukulele, whatson

