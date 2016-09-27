Break strings, ho hearts

HAILED as Australia's best, master ukulelist A. J. Leonard and his partner, cellist Jenny Rowling (pictured), will perform with Miss Amber & Stukulele.
You will be transported to lush and lovely destinations by the power of song and four little strings.
Bring your Uke or just you happy face and enjoy a community strum 'n' sing
- At Club Mullum, The Ex-Services Club, Mullumbimby, this Thursday at 6.30pm. $12.50.
