Brave boy uncovers man's cow sex, child sexual abuse

Chris Calcino
| 22nd Oct 2016 7:00 AM

POLICE have praised a boy whose testimony led to a Coffs Coast man being found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences.

Allan Kenneth Brookes pleaded guilty to having sex with a cow at a Coffs region dairy farm after charges were brought against him in 2014.

A jury this month found him guilty of 17 other charges including multiple counts of aggravated indecency against a victim aged younger than 16, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Coffs Harbour Child Abuse Squad Detective Sergeant Matthew Zimmer said Brookes might not have been brought to justice if not for his young victim's bravery.

"I praise the courage of the young boy to come forward and speak to police," he said.

"If you have ever been abused, no matter what the circumstances and no matter how long ago it occurred, please contact the police.

"If an adult entrusted with your care took advantage of you, they deserve to be arrested, charged and put before the court.

"We would encourage any person who has ever been a victim of sexual or indecent assault to come forward."

Det Sgt Zimmer said the Child Abuse Squad was victims' first port of call if they wanted to make a report.

"The Child Abuse Squad have a dedicated team of investigators who will actively pursue offenders who have committed such crimes against children," he said.

"The child abuse squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse and serious cases of neglect.

"The squad works in partnership with the Department of Family and Community Services and NSW Health with tri-agency teams based at metropolitan and regional locations throughout NSW.

"All reports are investigated thoroughly and victims can also access counselling and support."

He said anyone with information could call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or the Child Protection Helpline on 132111.

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Brookes is due to be sentenced on November 25.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  allan kenneth brookes bestiality child abuse child abuse squad child sexual abuse coffs harbour cow sex dairy farm matt zimmer

