Boy and Bear brings benefit brew for bales

AUSTRALIAN hit band Boy & Bear has announced a special collaboration with Akasha Brewing Company for a charity project.
Akasha and the band have created a brew called All Australian Ale (AAA), which will be exclusively available at the upcoming shows on Boy & Bear's tour, one of them bringing them to Byron Bay.
All proceeds from this brew will be going towards the charity Buy a Bale, helping to support rural Australian communities and farmers.
Using 100% Australian ingredients, Boy & Bear and Akasha have created a 'Brew for a Cause'.
Their charity of choice, Buy a Bale, a division of Rural Aid, provides assistance to rural communities through fodder supplies, hampers, volunteers, tradies, technology, and works with other rural non-profit groups to co-ordinate assistance.
From 2013 to 2016, $3.5 million dollars has been raised to support rural towns through drought and economic hardship.
- At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, on Friday, Nov 18. Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au or 1300 762 545.
