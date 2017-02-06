News

Bollywood-style send off for Sandy Ghandi

Javier Encalada
| 6th Feb 2017 11:45 AM
Byron Shire resident, comedian and actress Sandy Ghandi.
Byron Shire resident, comedian and actress Sandy Ghandi.

A BOLLYWOOD-style send off will be held by friends and family of the late Sandra Aranha, also known as local comedian and carer Sandy Ghandy, who passed away recently.

The celebration of Sandy's life is set to feature Bollywood music, colourful outfits and plenty of friendly faces as a reflection of her life.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in a colorful attire, bring a plate of food to share and something to drink.

The send off will be held at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, on Sunday, February 12, from 3pm.

The celebration is open to everyone.

Sandy Ghandi's last project, a short film called Spice Sisters, will screen showcasing her comic and acting skills and her huge, generous spirit.

A celebration of her life will be held in Mullumbimby

Bollywood-style send off for Sandy Ghandi

A celebration of her life will be held in Mullumbimby

