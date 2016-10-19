News

Boardriders soak up the fun at Cosy Corner

19th Oct 2016 2:53 PM
BOARDRIDERS: Kian throwing the fins.
BOARDRIDERS: Kian throwing the fins. Krakaphoto

WAVE RAVE WITH GAZ:

ANOTHER fun week of small waves around The Bay with Round 9 of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club comp taking place at Cosy Corner Tallow Beach on Sunday in fun waves and plenty of sunshine.

RESULTS: Opens - 1. Bryce, 2. Taj, 3. Jed, 4. Sean. Juniors - 1. Jed, 2. Tez, 3. Taj, 4. George. Women - 1. Sally, 2. Andrea, 3. Celia, 4. Rosie. Seniors - 1. Bryce, 2. Sean, 3. Damo, 4 Levi. Masters - 1. Lee, 2. Levi, 3. Damo, 4. Kracka. Under 16s- 1. Jack, 2. Ned, 3. Hunter, 4. Rhys, 5. Dom, 6. Jai. Under 14s - 1. Masa, 2. Duke, 3. Touma, 4. Sam, 5. Sam T. Fleas - 1. Abe, 2. Josh, 3. Finn, 4. Will.

The Boardriders will be heading north this weekend for the 33rd Straddie Assault. The BBB Team is Massa Leishman, Taj Richardson, Joel Paxton, Soli Bailey, Stu Campbell, Bryce Cameron, Yerin Brown and Kirsty Zoric.

The Byron Bay Malibu Club was at the Evans Head Malibu Classic recently with Reed Smith coming second in the juniors. The annual trip away to Brooms Head also had small fun conditions on the first day but blown out on Sunday. The winner after round 1 was current Australian over 40s champion Nigel Canterbury, closely followed by our reigning club champion Matt Hall.

Planning started this week for the 37th annual Single Fin Malibu Classic, to be held on the weekend before Anzac Day 2017. Last year we had 140 entrants raising $18,000 for local charities and we are hoping to match that amount.

With all money raised going to charity, the club is looking for sponsorship partners both new and established to be involved with the event to make it another success. For details on how to get involved call the club secretary on: byronbaymalibuclub@ gmail.com

Surf instructors chasing updates of their proficiency can do so at the Byron Bay SLSC sign-on from 8.30am on Sunday, October 23. The sign-on is for all patrolling members, including nipper parents who have a bronze medallion and wish to be proficient for water safety. There is also a sign-on with APOLA on Saturday, November 5, in Byron Bay. email: info@apola.asn.au

Topics:  byron bay boardriders byron bay malibu club gary morgan tallow beach wave rave with gaz

