Boardriders making waves

GO THE BAY: The Byron Bay Boardriders Team on the beach in Coffs Harbour.

Last weekend Yamba had seven clubs battle at Pippis' Beach for the Australian Boardriders Title with the top 3 going on to the National Boardriders Battle in February 2017 at Newcastle.

There were 3-4 ft contestable waves which saw Danny Wills our captain and coach awarded the Best manoeuvre.

President of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club Neil 'Freddo' Cameron said having Danny Wills as captain and coach brought enormous experience to the team as well as him being a great motivator, well-respected by club members, and a great communicator.

Freddo said the club went to the competition with a young team to give them some experience.

"Joel Paxton was a standout in the juniors while Tezu Harrison, Kian Shahar and Taj Richmond held their own in the Opens,” Mr Cameron said.

"Kirsty Zoric won the Women's, Willsy won a Skins and a great weekend was had by all.”

Final results were: First - Coffs Harbour, Second - Byron Bay, Third - Cabarita , Fourth - Angourie, Fifth - Le Ba.

"We will now look forward to putting in our strongest team for the Nationals in Newcastle,” Mr Cameron said.

There is a new link on Coastalwatch.com about applying first aid to someone involved with a shark incident at: http://www.coastalwatch .com/surfing/20685/the-step -by-step-guide-on-shark- bite-first-aid.

Any surfing instructors still chasing their Ocean Rescue updates can do it with APOLA in Byron Bay this Saturday, November 5 in Byron Bay.

For details email: info@apola.asn.au.

Happy Days & catch you in the Waves: