Blue Wren golf and social evening

SUPPORT AT HAND: Marc Bright from All Abilities Golf with Jon Russell and Adrian Hanks from Blue Wren.

BLUE Wren Foundation is holding its inaugural golf day and social evening on Friday, December 2, at the Byron Bay Golf Club and Deck Restaurant.

Blue Wren Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting men and women to achieve healthier, more fulfilling relationship with both themselves and their partners by offering education programs and support services.

"We are very focused on helping to prevent and stop family and domestic violence occurring in homes and communities across Australia,” said Blue Wren founder Adrian Hanks.

The event features a masterclass and an 18-hole ambrose golf game for the golfers, followed by a social evening that anyone can attend.

"Entertainment includes presentations, a raffle, buffet dinner, live music from local band Chrissie and the Love Children, together with an amazing laser light show,” said Mr Hanks.

"People can attend for the whole day and play golf or just come along for the evening.

"By attending this event you will be supporting the Blue Wren Foundation to support men, women and families across Australia.

"Our Line in the Sand relationship education programs support men to explore and work on their attitudes, beliefs, thoughts, feelings, emotions, actions and behaviours around relationships and gives them the skills and professional support to make some positive changes.”

For more information, phone 0400 424 417 or go online to: www.bluewren foundation.com.