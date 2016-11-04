News

Billion-dollar boost for highway upgrade

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Hwy build.
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Hwy build. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A BILLION dollar funding injection for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade should see the project open to traffic in four years.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said tenders were now being invited for the $1 billion civil works on the final 65km stretch of the upgrade.

Works are currently underway on 90km of the total 155km road upgrade.

Now, construction will begin on the entire project thanks to the new Federal Government funding.

Mr Hogan said the remaining 65km of works would be divided into five sections worked on simultaneously by five contractors to meet the 2020 deadline.

Motivating the need to meet the 2020 target has been the number of fatal vehicle crashes on the highway over the years, according to Mr Hogan.

He said the need for the highway upgrade went back at least 27 years, when 20 people were killed after a bus and a semi-trailer collided head-on near Cowper, north of Grafton.

"We will get these dual carriageways as quickly as we can so we don't have any more fatalities," Mr Hogan said.

"The exciting thing about this is as we finish each section, fatalities will continue to fall enormously."

Mr Hogan said the project would provide an economic boost for surrounding communities with an estimated 8000 direct and indirect jobs to be created from highway works over the next three years.

"This is a multi-billion-dollar injection into our community," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  federal government kevin hogan pacific highway

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Billion-dollar boost for highway upgrade

Billion-dollar boost for highway upgrade

A BILLION-dollar funding injection into the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade is hoped to have cemented the project to open to traffic in four yea

BBQ Fest benefits local arts industry

BARBECUE KING: Fletcher Potanin, the director of the Bangalow BBQ and Bluegrass Festival.

Blugrass and Barbecue Festival benefits the local arts.

Mullum Show offers plenty

ON THE TROT: The ever popular trotting events are on again at this year's Mullum Show.

There's something for everyone at this years Mullum Show.

Peter Garrett appearance cancelled

OPINION: Last week, Garrett expressed his support for a trial of shark nets in Northern Rivers beaches.

The musician and former politician was coming for a NORPA event.

Local Partners

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

AT the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

BBQ Fest benefits local arts industry

BARBECUE KING: Fletcher Potanin, the director of the Bangalow BBQ and Bluegrass Festival.

Blugrass and Barbecue Festival benefits the local arts.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Top 5 events at Tropical Fruits 2016

IT'S ON: Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years.

Festival guide hits the streets this weekend

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

GLAMOUR magazine will honour Bono at their annual Women of the Year event.

Local photographer's work in Attenborough's Planet Earth 2

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.

Time-lapse images by local photographer impress Attenborough

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Guide $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

Duplex 3 2 1 Auction

This low maintenance neat and tidy duplex is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first home...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Auction Guide...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

UNDER CONTRACT FIRST DAY ON THE MARKET FOR FULL PRICE - AGAIN!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

PINEAPPLE COTTAGE &amp; THE CHAPEL STUDIO

36 Marvell Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Auction 16th...

A centrally located, peaceful position within an easy walking distance to Clarkes Beach and town in a few minutes. This stunning property is a fusion of relaxed...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!