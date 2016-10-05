Bernard Fanning among locals nominated for ARIA Awards

BYRON BAY musician Bernard Fanning has scored four nominations in this year's ARIAs, heading a list of local musicians up for awards this year.

Fanning, who is best known as the frontman of Australian band Powderfinger, received ARIA nods in the Best Male Artist, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Cover Art and Engineer Of The Year categories for his latest album, Civil Dusk (Dew Process/Universal Music).

Fanning recorded the album at La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave), a recording studio he now co-owns with legendary local music producer Nick Didia.

Grinspoon's Pat Davern, a Bangalow resident, received an ARIA nomination in the Children's Music category for his album Alexander The Elephant In Zanzibar (ABC Music/Universal Music).

In the Best Blues & Roots Album, The Wilson Pickers were nominated for their album You Can't Catch Fish From A Train (ABC Music/UMA), recorded in Billindugel and launched in Bangalow next week (see story on page 17).

The 30th ARIAS Awards gala event will be held in Sydney on November 23.