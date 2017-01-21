Behind-the-scenes on the Northern Rivers

HOUSE Husbands hunk Hugh Sheridan has been chilling in Byron Bay, no doubt trying to avoid the throng of holidaymakers.

On Instagram, the delightfully dishy actor wrote: "You know that place between sleep and awake, the place where you can still remember dreaming? That's where I'll always love you. That's where I'll be waiting." Aahhh, romantic!

Which well-known property developer continues to be embroiled in domestic disturbances.

Friends say that, since splitting from his wife, the path to a peaceful separation has been less than smooth.

Surely there are any number of Northern Rivers' women eager to provide a multi-millionaire with a shoulder to cry on?

Model talent, Byron Bay's Gabriel Conte, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, is now in the United States, looking to further his career but says of Australia "...I left a part of my heart there, but not this time. I took that part of my heart back with me and it was the best decision ever!"

Good luck Gabriel.

Olivia Newton-John confidante and general manager at Gaia Retreat & Spa Gregg Cave has been spotted around town looking nothing less than radiant.

Cave, who we will politely describe as of experienced age, has the skin and bloom of a teenager which he attributes to, what else, but use of Livvy's own skincare range Retreatment.

Apparently the rich and famous who adore the retreat just can't get enough of the organic miracle in a bottle.

Meanwhile, which monied Olivia-lookalike and Newrybar blow-in has wasted no time getting a foothold in the little village that grew into millionaire's row?

Northern Exposure hears she may soon open a Pilates studio there, even though a loyal clientele currently attends classes in the village with a popular and highly experienced fitness trainer.

