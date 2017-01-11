News

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

11th Jan 2017 6:47 AM
Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?
Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers from all parts of Australia will converge on Byron Bay this weekend for the second annual Mega Antique Retro Fair at the Cavanbah Sports Centre.

The fair will offer a range of heritage and retro together with deco items from years gone by to add to their collection or start off in this fast growing hobby, as well as adding deco items to their home.

Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window into our past.

A feature of the fair will be a huge display of Australian and international vintage and custom jewellery including a range of rare compacts for sale or collection.

The free admission for children under 14 years will offer an opportunity to learn more about Australia's early pioneering days.

The fair will open to the public from 8am to 4pm this Saturday and 8am to 1pm Sunday. Admission $8 Children Under 14 years Free. The Fair benefits GIVIT Australia.

Information www.aussiefairs.com

Topics:  byron bay collectibles vintage fair whatson

