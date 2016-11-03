BBQ Fest benefits local arts industry

BARBECUE KING: Fletcher Potanin, the director of the Bangalow BBQ and Bluegrass Festival.

THE final tally from the third annual Bangalow Bluegrass and BBQ Festival is in and the local arts community is $25,812 better off.

Organiser Fletcher Potanin said $17,882 would go to local school's for arts programs, $3000 in Original Music Artists Bursaries will be created, $2000 will go to Bangalow Theatre Company, $1500 will be donated to the Showgrounds for development of the grounds, $1180 will go to Heritage House Tea Rooms and Museum and $350 will be donated to the A&I Hall for improvements.

"Many people don't realise just how poorly funded our local schools are in their Arts departments,” Mr Potanin said.

"Most art in primary schools is dependent on the initiative solely of the teachers who are already very stretched.”

Four hundred volunteers worked at the festival in August with 1500 cramming into the Bangalow Showgrounds to sample 2000 serves of the best in barbecue.

Mr Potanin thanked the festival's corporate sponsors, Radar Hill Smokers, Firebrand BBQ and The Stockpot Kitchen.