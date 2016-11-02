Bay FM newsroom wins portal grant

BAY FM's Community Newsroom have been announced as joint winner of a prestigious Walkely Grant for Innovation in Journalism.

The station's William Martin, Jim Beatson and Susan Forde have beeen granted $15,000 for their project: Creating a Community Radio Newsroom for the 21st Century.

"Our project is focused on reinvigorating local news and participatory democracy at a grass roots level by providing a model, tools, engagement and distribution for citizen journalism within the community broadcasting sector,” said Executive Producer, William Martin.

"We want to build a network of support and resources for community radio stations around Australia to develop their own citizen journalism newsrooms, and to engage with audiences.

"Currently our team of around 15 people is a mix of presenters with no previous radio or journalism experience together with a couple of experience journalists.

"We also encourage citizen journalists from around the world to contribute to our program.”

Mr Martin said the team will use the money to set up a "how to portal” for others wishing to emulate Bay FMs Community Newsroom.