News

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

Chris Calcino
| 10th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
Grafton horse trainer Joseph Golden was warned off all Racing NSW tracks in 2011. Now the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the racing body's decision.
Grafton horse trainer Joseph Golden was warned off all Racing NSW tracks in 2011. Now the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the racing body's decision. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GRAFTON horse trainer Joseph Golden was banned from every Racing NSW track after publicly accusing the state racing body's top bureaucrat of corruption in 2011.

More than five years later, the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the ban and ordered Racing NSW and its chief executive officer Peter V'landys to pay 75% of Mr Golden's legal costs for the appeal.

Justice Anthony Payne found V'landys had exercised a power as Racing NSW CEO to ban Mr Golden from setting foot on the administrative body's race tracks while also demanding he pay him damages personally for defamation.

"In such circumstances, the fair-minded observer might apprehend that Mr V'landys might not bring an impartial mind to the question whether the second decision should be made,” Justice Payne found.

The court heard Mr Golden wrote to Racing NSW in May 2011, accusing Mr V'landys of corruption and incompetence.

Racing NSW official Ken Bulloch emailed excerpts to Mr V'landys, commenting the missive contained "offensive and abusive comments” and recommending Mr Golden be ordered to attend a hearing to explain why his trainer's licence should not be suspended or revoked.

Mr Golden wrote further letters to Racing NSW officials, accusing Mr V'landys of corruption in relation to Commercial Horse Assistance Payments - a per-horse, per-day payment to trainers whose commercial thoroughbreds were taken out of action by equine influenza.

He said he would not attend the hearing and accused it of playing an "integral role” in misappropriating taxpayers' money, Justice Payne said.

Mr Golden spent about two hours each day from May 23-25 standing on the Grafton Bridge with a placard reading: "RACING NSW CORRUPT CEO, ROBS TAX PAYERS”.

About a week later he set up outside Page federal MP Janelle Saffin's office in Grafton with another sign saying: "CHAPS PUBLIC AUDIT REPORTS $200,000,000 MISAPPROPRIATION PUBLIC ENQUIRY NEEDED”.

The hearing went ahead but Mr Golden did not attend. Mr V'landys wrote to inform him his trainer's licence had been suspended for six months.

In a second letter, Mr V'landys told Mr Golden there would be a second show cause hearing for him to explain why his licence suspension should not be extended beyond six months, and why he should not be warned off all Racing NSW tracks after his conduct on the Grafton Bridge and outside Ms Saffin's electorate office.

That same day, Mr V'landys instructed a lawyer to draft a letter to Mr Golden alleging defamation.

The second show cause hearing was held and, again, Mr Golden did not attend.

The Racing NSW Licensing Committee recommended Mr Golden be banned from all Racing NSW tracks for an unlimited time period - a decision Mr V'landys accepted and passed on to Mr Golden.

Mr Golden missed the seven-day appeal period and wrote that he was "very ill and unable to lodge an appeal” on time. He was told by the racing appeals tribunal that it had no power to extend the time for appeal.

He was sent a letter dated July 4, 2011, from Mr V'landys's lawyer saying the Racing NSW chief was going ahead with his defamation case.

Mr Golden's first legal bid to have the ban overturned failed. But on appeal the court found that by personally suing Mr Golden for defamation while also making a decision as Racing NSW's chief executive officer "affecting Mr Golden's rights about that same conduct”, it gave rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias on Mr V'landys's part.

The racecourse ban was overturned with Racing NSW and Mr V'landys was ordered to pay three quarters of Mr Golden's appeal costs.

The court rejected two other arguments by Mr Golden; that Mr V'landys acted with an improper purpose and that his actions amounted to "misfeasance in public office”.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ban court of appeal defamation grafton horse racing horse trainer joseph golden justice anthony payne peter v'landys racing nsw thoroughbred

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

GRAFTON horse trainer Joseph Golden was banned from every Racing NSW track after publicly accusing the state racing body's top bureaucrat of corruption.

Spokesmen from Mullum put the 'woo hoo!' into Movember

TRUE MO RIDERS: David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards from True Wheels Cycles in Mullum.

THE BLOKES from True Wheels Cycles are looking to put the Woo Hoo!

Will Miley move to Byron if Trump wins?

Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. <p> Pictured: Miley Cyrus </p><p>Ref: SPL657230 241113 Picture by: Emmerson / Splash News </p><p> Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com </p>

"I am moving if this is my president!”

BUDDI wins award for Schoolies Hub

WINNER: Nicqui Yazdi and the BUDDI Community Drug Action Team have won the first ever 2016 Communuity Drug Action Team Award NSW State Influence Award.

BYRON BUDDI team wins Excellence Award.

Local Partners

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

GRAFTON horse trainer Joseph Golden was banned from every Racing NSW track after publicly accusing the state racing body's top bureaucrat of corruption.

'Relief' as shark nets fast-tracked

The NSW Government's fast tracking of shark nets has been met with mixed reactions.

'Rattled' surfer looking forward to going back in the water

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

American actor Nathan Fillion of cult sci-fi sceries Firefly dons his comfy shoes for Supanova

Will Miley move to Byron if Trump wins?

Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. <p> Pictured: Miley Cyrus </p><p>Ref: SPL657230 241113 Picture by: Emmerson / Splash News </p><p> Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com </p>

"I am moving if this is my president!”

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,500,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps ... Auction 10th...

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk...

Large Family Home In Quiet Position

34 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $800,000 to...

Set on a 624m2 north facing block is this immaculate and spacious home. Large open plan living areas include lounge room, family room plus dining room all set...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,550,000 to...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!