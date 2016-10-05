Bangalow writer wins Elements competition

ELEMENTALLY SPEAKING: Nick Couldwell, Sally Schofield and Phillip Frazer look into the Elements of Byron library.

BANGALOW writer Sally Schofield has taken out the 2016 Elements of Byron 'A Wandering Tale' writing competition.

Run in conjunction with the Byron Writers Festival, Ms Schofield has won a five-night spa break at Elements of Byron.

"I have never entered a writing competition before so it was pretty amazing to win,” she said.

"I have always wanted to write creatively but have managed to side step anything that contained too much of myself by working in communications.

"Having been successful in this competition is very motivating for me.”

Veteran Coorabell journalist Phillip Frazer, who started Australian Rolling Stone magazine received the Peoples' Choice Prize.

Aspiring writers were able to sign up at the Byron Writers' Festival, held onsite at Elements of Byron, to complete a story already two thirds written by Byron's Nick Couldwell.

Set in Cavanbah, the Couldwell's story began as a chronicles a boy's journey to manhood.

Like Ms Schofield's tale, Frazer's work was the first fiction he had published.

He wins a three-day pass to the 2017 Byron Writers Festival which includes a two night stay at Elements of Byron. .

"I've written lots but kept them in a file folder so this is new territory for me.” said Mr Frazor.

"The story was tricky to finish because it was set in the world of indigenous people. I placed it at the time Captain James Cook came up the east coast with his botanist Joseph Banks,” he said.

"The tales have been told and the quality of entries we received were of a very high standard,” said Elements of Byron General Manager Michael Skinner.

"Its a privileged to host the Byron Writers Festival,” he said.

"To be able to contribute this writing competition to the festival gives us an opportunity to acknowledge the incredible creativity in this region.”

Nick Couldwells "A Wandering Tale” and all story endings can be viewed at www.elementsofbyron.com.au/awanderingtale