Local theatre production postponed

Promo image of The Little Shop of Horrors upcoming production by Bangalow Theatre Company.

BANGALOW Theatre Company (BTC) has postponed its production of the Little Shop of Horrors.

BTC's annual major production was scheduled for early November.

Actor Brian Pamphilon (playing Seymour, the lead character) injured his Achilles tendon during rehearsals and will need time to recover from his injury.

BTC's production of Little Shop of Horrors will be rescheduled to take place at the Bangalow A&I Hall in early 2017.

BTC co-founder Anouska Gammon confirmed the rescheduling of the season.

"We will support Brian in his recovery and work together towards bringing the show to 2017. This is show business! The show must go on- and it will," she said.

"Brian has been outstanding throughout the rehearsal period and has taken to Seymour's character brilliantly. He is made for this role."