Bangalow students present Alice in Wonderland

THE RABBIT HOLE: The cast of Alice in Wonderland take a bow after this week's massive production.

THE children of Bangalow Public School took centre stage this week presenting their take on Alice in Wonderland for their biennial school musical.

With three performances held over two days at Byron Bay High School Hall, the production featured an all-school cast of 294 children from Kindergarten through to Year 6.

About 800 parents, grandparents and extended family members were there to see the children perform.

From rehearsing lines, songs and choreography to performing in the school band and helping with props and costumes, every child was involved with cast members rehearsing with NORPA's artistic director Julian Louis, who generously gave of his time and expertise.

Director and assistant principal Larissa Polak said: "Our school musical is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the creative efforts of all our students.

"This special Bangalow Public Alice in Wonderland would not have been possible without the efforts of all the brilliant teaching staff at Bangalow Public School and the wonderful parent community.

"We would also like to thank Byron High School principal Peter King and the students who led the back stage and lighting crew.

"This was a wonderful opportunity to work with our local feeder high school.”