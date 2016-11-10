Bangalow Herald returns to serve

INDISBUTABLY BANGALOW: Local legend Neville Maloney with the first edition of the Bangalow Herald.

A NEW publication dedicated to the Bangalow community has hit the letterboxes of homes and businesses in the 2479 postcode.

The new Bangalow Herald is staffed and run by a group of 15 locals, all of whom have been closely associated with providing the Bangalow community with their community news over many years.

"The original Bangalow Herald was was established in 1906 and served the town and region, on and off, for many years,” said co-editor Stephanie King.

"We decided to revive the Herald because we felt residents and businesses were looking for an intimate and immediate way to connect with each other.

"We are proud to return to an old tradition at the same time as giving it a very modern twist.

"The first edition of the Herald was supported and printed by the Bangalow Show Society and provides a detailed overview of the 117th Bangalow Show coming up on November 18-19.

"We also feature a story on local community stalwart Jan Hulbert who has worked for and with the show for more than 60 years and there are opinion pieces on the proposed Bangalow Food Collective. Of course, the life and times of the original Herald are also detailed.”