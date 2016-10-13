Ballina MP Tamara Smith: Shark strategies

I AM always incredibly proud of our community and our resilience and intelligence when it comes to solving complex problems. My heart goes out to Cooper Allan who was recently bitten by a shark in Ballina and to his family and friends and to all who are feeling fearful and impacted by the increase in shark encounters in our region.

I am not impressed by the way that the media and ruthless politicians wedge our community and polarise the debate around shark mitigation strategies for their own agenda. They over simplify the debate to one where a person advocating for safer ocean use is anti-environmental and a person advocating for the protection of our marine life is anti-human. We are smarter than this but that won't stop the media or politicians from foisting this ludicrous binary argument on us. It's not an either/or proposition, it has to be a nuanced debate because shark bites and encounters are a complex problem. We don't know why some sharks attack humans. Shark experts who have been studying shark behaviour for decades don't know the answers and those of us with folklore- based theories don't know the answer yet millions of NSW State government dollars has gone into trying to assuage public angst, but have not produced the answer.

I believe my brief is to seek out ways to keep ocean users safer whilst protecting our diverse marine life. Shark nets kill sharks and other marine life but they don't enclose the whole beach and sharks can still swim around nets and attack humans.

I am putting a proposal to the Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair to get NSW government funding for a volunteer group called Shark Watch to run a shark-spotting program at Ballina's beaches. This entails humans with binoculars scanning the water looking for sharks, with the aid of drones with cameras and a warning system. The shark spotters would go to wherever the surf is up and be the eyes for ocean users. This has worked brilliantly in Cape Town for 13 years and it was the top strategy for non-lethal shark mitigation recommended by the NSW government's own expert panel. The technology that goes with the surfer is also in my view the best model for safer surfing. The shark shield technology is expensive but it has passed the White shark test and I want to work with the government to bring the cost down so that surfers can easily put that technology in their boards.

At the end of the day when we enter the water we do so at our own risk - we risk drowning, rogue waves and encounters with marine life. We are swimming with wild animals such as rays, dolphins and sharks, because we are swimming in a wilderness in the oceans around our shores. The reason most of us choose to live here is because of the abundance of wildlife. Let's continue to find strategies that are effective, non-lethal and do more than appease public fears.