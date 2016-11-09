Bali murder: Byron woman could get 15 years in jail

Australian national Sara Connor (C) participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

A BYRON Bay woman and her British boyfriend are due to face court today for the first time over the alleged murder of a veteran police officer in Bali in August.

Sara Connor, 45, and David Taylor, 24, have been in custody for three months, and will face separate trials in the same court house in Denpasar.

A panel of three judges will preside over the trial.

Lawyers for Ms Connor spent Tuesday at Kerobokan prison briefing their client ahead of today's proceedings, national media has reported.

It is reported that Bali prosecutors are expected to push for the maximum 15-year jail penalty for the alleged manslaughter of Wayun Sudarsa, 53.

It is understood that the prosecutor will allege actions by both of the suspects led to the death of the local policeman and that Connor was at times involved in the assault.

One of the Australian woman's lawyers Robert Khuana expressed disappointment at the indictment that has now been seen by his client and will be read out in the court today.

"At this moment we conclude that the indictment should be rejected by the judges because there are a lot of things explained in it that don't fit the police report," he told media.

"The prosecutor is hallucinating if they think what was done by David was also done by Sara."