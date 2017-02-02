News

Bali murder accused 'angry' no one helped victim

2nd Feb 2017 6:19 AM
Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)
Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo) JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE boyfriend of Byron Bay woman Sara Connor, David Taylor, has said he was "angry” at those who failed to help the Bali police officer who he is accused of killing.

British man Mr Taylor has said he fought with Wayan Sudarsa on Kuta Beach in the early hours of August 17, before leaving the police man "passed out” in the sand.

The man's body was later found bloodied on the beach.

"Many people have said that they came and saw the body on the beach. But no-one managed to call anyone to help the guy,” Mr Taylor told reporters at Denpasar Court yesterday.

Ms Connor and Mr Taylor are currently on trial over Mr Sudarsa's death.

Mr Taylor has continued to state that he got into a fight with Mr Sudarsa after he confronted the cop about Ms Connor's purse that they said went missing on the beach.

The pair fought, with Mr Taylor claiming he acted in self-defence when he hit Mr Sudarsa with binoculars and a glass bottle.

He left the police officer lying on the sand, telling Ms Connor that Mr Sudarsa was "just passed out”.

The court has heard that after the incident, Mr Sudarsa likely lay dying and could have been saved, with Dr Dudut Rustyadi who performed the autopsy stating it would have taken the police officer anywhere between two to four hours to die from his head injuries.

The doctor told the court that it was "possible” Mr Sudarsa could have been saved if he had received help during that period.

epa05516075 Australian national Sara Connor (C) and British national David Taylor (R)participate in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI
epa05516075 Australian national Sara Connor (C) and British national David Taylor (R)participate in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI MADE NAGI

After hearing this, Mr Taylor said: "When I left the scene I even said to someone there is a guy on the beach that needs help and they didn't help him.

"It makes me extremely sad and a little bit angry to know that his life could have been saved.”

When asked who he was angry with, Mr Taylor replied: "Witnesses who claimed to have seen the person on the beach but didn't help him.”

Community security guard Wayan Gunawan had previously told the court that he saw Mr Sudarsa face up in the sand at around 2.30am, but waited for police because he "didn't dare” to go closer.

Mr Sudarsa's body was found by police at around 3.45am.

Dr Rustyadi, meanwhile puts Mr Sudarsa's time of death sometime between 2.14 and 4.15am.

Ms Connor and Mr Taylor are facing separate charges of murder, fatal assault in company and assault causing death.

Ms Connor maintains she did nothing but try and separate the men.

The matter returns to court next week.

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Online tributes for local comedian

Online tributes for local comedian

THE artist had just celebrated her birthday with a screening of her latest film at Flickerfest in Mullumbimby.

Bed tax idea just won't lay down

POPULAR: Byron Bay attracts 1.7 million visitors per year.

A BED tax for Byron is the idea that won't lay down and go to sleep.

Drink driving off duty cop hits tree, blows 0.202

Officer charged with drink driving offence after car hit a tree

Can't afford to miss this forum

BYRON MAYOR: Councillor Simon Richardson.

What is affordable housing in Byron and what does it look like?

Local Partners

Online tributes for local comedian

THE artist had just celebrated her birthday with a screening of her latest film at Flickerfest in Mullumbimby.

Man hurt in flash oil fire cooking chips

Firemen at a fireat ABRAkebabRA in Jonson Street Byron Bay. Photo Christian Morrow / The Northern Star

Police suspect man used wrong extinguisher

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

The Vagina ConVersations will be performing this February.

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

THIS nail-biting and poignant dramatisation stars that proud Bostonian Mark Wahlberg.

Online tributes for local comedian

Byron Shire resident, comedian and actress Sandy Ghandi.

She had attended a screening of her latest film on the weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

NOT everything that glitters is... well, you know.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

Steve Price struggles on the tucker trail.

Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in show's first tucker trial.

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage is situated in a prime position just a short 3 min stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops and...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!