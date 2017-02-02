Bali murder accused 'angry' no one helped victim

Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

THE boyfriend of Byron Bay woman Sara Connor, David Taylor, has said he was "angry” at those who failed to help the Bali police officer who he is accused of killing.

British man Mr Taylor has said he fought with Wayan Sudarsa on Kuta Beach in the early hours of August 17, before leaving the police man "passed out” in the sand.

The man's body was later found bloodied on the beach.

"Many people have said that they came and saw the body on the beach. But no-one managed to call anyone to help the guy,” Mr Taylor told reporters at Denpasar Court yesterday.

Ms Connor and Mr Taylor are currently on trial over Mr Sudarsa's death.

Mr Taylor has continued to state that he got into a fight with Mr Sudarsa after he confronted the cop about Ms Connor's purse that they said went missing on the beach.

The pair fought, with Mr Taylor claiming he acted in self-defence when he hit Mr Sudarsa with binoculars and a glass bottle.

He left the police officer lying on the sand, telling Ms Connor that Mr Sudarsa was "just passed out”.

The court has heard that after the incident, Mr Sudarsa likely lay dying and could have been saved, with Dr Dudut Rustyadi who performed the autopsy stating it would have taken the police officer anywhere between two to four hours to die from his head injuries.

The doctor told the court that it was "possible” Mr Sudarsa could have been saved if he had received help during that period.

After hearing this, Mr Taylor said: "When I left the scene I even said to someone there is a guy on the beach that needs help and they didn't help him.

"It makes me extremely sad and a little bit angry to know that his life could have been saved.”

When asked who he was angry with, Mr Taylor replied: "Witnesses who claimed to have seen the person on the beach but didn't help him.”

Community security guard Wayan Gunawan had previously told the court that he saw Mr Sudarsa face up in the sand at around 2.30am, but waited for police because he "didn't dare” to go closer.

Mr Sudarsa's body was found by police at around 3.45am.

Dr Rustyadi, meanwhile puts Mr Sudarsa's time of death sometime between 2.14 and 4.15am.

Ms Connor and Mr Taylor are facing separate charges of murder, fatal assault in company and assault causing death.

Ms Connor maintains she did nothing but try and separate the men.

The matter returns to court next week.