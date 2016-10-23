News

Back with Love and Violence

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
DOWN AGAIN: The Superjesus are Paul Berryman on drums, Sarah McLeod on lead vocals and Stuart Rudd on bass guitar.
REUNITED, re-energised and ready to rock 'n' roll, The Superjesus are back after 13 years of recording silence with a new EP, Love and Violence, that has been hailed some of their best work to date ... and the band agrees.

While getting ready for a set of shows, one of them in Byron Bay next week, we had a chat to front woman Sarah McLeod.

She is clearly ready to get back on the road and up on stage.

"We only got back together in 2013 because our drummer (Jason Slack) came back to Australia from Seattle, so we thought (with bass player Stuart Rudd) we could play one single show, see how the crowd responded and, more importantly, how we responded to each other and see if we had some musical chemistry together," she said.

"The one show was better than we had hoped, crowd-wise and for ourselves. I loved being with the guys again but there was trepidation within us."

After three years of tours, the band felt ready to release new material.

Come Back to Me is a powerful song from the EP.

"That song is special because it has an element of surrender, It's not like 'I'm gonna get you back, I'm coming for you'. It's more like 'I don't know what to do anymore, you've gotta help me, come back to me."

And so, they came back to us.

At the Great Northern in Byron Bay on Friday, October 28, from 8pm.

