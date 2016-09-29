Aussies third in Portugal

IT HAS been a massive week in surfing with the 2016 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship finishing in Portugal. Team France emerged victorious, Australia was second and Hawaii third.

In Under-16 Girls, Australia's India Robinson claimed silver, in the U16 Boys Kyuss King took silver and in the U18 Boys Harley Ross came fourth.

LeBa Boardriders' Mickey McDonagh was equal 7th and Byron Bay Boardriders' Joel Paxton equal 19th. Boardriders' stalwart Nick 'Zippy' Pearson has been judging surfing contests around the world for the past 25 years and this was the fourth time he has judged the World Titles.

Zippy has also judged The Masters, Longboards and SUP world titles for the ISA. The next event is the SUPs which will be held at Cloudbreak in Fiji in November. He is also head judge at the Noosa festival of surfing, the Champions trophy in the Maldives and the Skullcandy junior event at Lennox Head.

Zippy said it was one of the best jobs in the world. Following in Zips' footsteps is young Byron Bay surfer Pritamo Ahrendt who has been travelling the world since 1999 judging on the World Surf League.

These school holidays, for a surfing lesson, call into the Quiksilver Surf Stores.