Asylum seekers: Mayor says you're welcome in Byron

Claudia Jambor
| 17th Nov 2016 5:59 AM
Migrants and refugees wait to board a train near Gevgelija in southern Macedonia after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border on September 27, 2015. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers and migrants -- many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia -- entering the country every day. AFP PHOTO / ARMEND NIMANI
Migrants and refugees wait to board a train near Gevgelija in southern Macedonia after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border on September 27, 2015. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers and migrants -- many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia -- entering the country every day. AFP PHOTO / ARMEND NIMANI

ASYLUM seekers arriving in Australia may be able to find a safe haven in Byron Shire.

Mayor Simon Richardson will put forward a notice of motion at the council's meeting tonight in favour of the shire participating in the Safe Haven Enterprise Visa Scheme.

The scheme gives asylum seekers an alternative to the Temporary Protection Visa, providing a five-year option to live, study and work in regional New South Wales.

Cr Richardson wants to write to NSW Premier Mike Baird's parliamentary secretary Catherine Cusack, conveying the community's willingness to join the scheme.

Council staff recommended in the meeting agenda that council should take a number of steps if the council endorsed the mayor's motion to nominate to host SHEV holders.

The council's manager of community development, corporate and community services, Sarah Ford, recommended "council seek further information from Multicultural NSW about the SHEV scheme including best ways to ensure successful resettlement outcomes".

Ms Ford also suggested "council work with Multicultural NSW and service providers to identify the appropriate mix of services, infrastructure and support required to ensure the best outcomes for refugees and asylum seekers and assess this against available local infrastructure and human services".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  asylum seekers byron shire council regional nsw safe haven enterprise visa scheme simon richardson

