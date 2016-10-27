News

An intimate, honest performance with Renee Simone

Marnie Johnston
| 27th Oct 2016 2:00 PM
SHE IS BACK: Miss Renee Simone will play Mullum Music Festival this year.
SHE IS BACK: Miss Renee Simone will play Mullum Music Festival this year.

THE fabulous Miss Renee Simone will bring her soulful tropical elegance back to Mullum Music Festival next month.

"Acoustic, luscious, tropical" are three words which Renee used to describe her upcoming set at the vibrant music festival in Mullumbimby - a festival she first performed at in 2008.

"We were the first band to play at the inaugural festival at opening night so it's very exciting," she said.

"It's really great to be back and showing what I'm doing now."

Renee said after having worked with so many different styles and mediums - even circus performers - to create performances for her work as an entertainment director for Byron Bay Experience lately, she'll be stripping it right back for her MMF performance.

"I'm feeling a tropical, sunset, acoustics, really stripped back, harmonic set," she said.

Her impressive vocals will only be accompanied by an acoustic guitar, percussion, harmonies and ukulele.

"We'll be creating a zone, really holding a space for it to sink in... Creating an experience together with the people we're sharing that with - The Poinciana is a great location to achieve that, it's quite intimate.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

The beauty of a music festival like Mullum, she said, was that it was a "very interactive and whole body experience" for the audience.

"You know people are cruising around, they're getting all these different experiences in all these different locations... There's that variety and fun."

Renee's set will be all-original, she said, including some music from her album Roar.

Filled with the themes of women and power, Roar tells some stories about her journey as a local woman and mother, she explained.

Her aim during a set is to create an honest and intimate bonding experience between performer and audience.

"That's all I want to do - If it's not honest, there's no point in doing it," she said.

During her set, she will also be joined by one of her former band members from the now-disbanded soul band Blackbirds.

"(The set) will have a very Blackbird flavour, from those old Blackbird fans around the region."

The Mullum Music Festival - November 17-20 2016.

Miss Renee Simone will play Mullum Music Festival 9pm Saturday at the Poinciana Festival Club.

Visit www.mullummusicfestival.com for more info.

Topics:  mullum music festival renee simone

An intimate, honest performance with Renee Simone

SHE IS BACK: Miss Renee Simone will play Mullum Music Festival this year.

