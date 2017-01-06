Alleged gun manufacturer to face trial

A NORTH Lismore man accused of making guns and dealing drugs will stand trial this year.

Dale John Mitchell, 40, is accused of 12 counts of manufacturing a .22 calibre pistol without a permit, four counts of conspiring to modify a replica pistol, and supplying an indictable quantity of drugs.

He has pleaded guilty to the charges but has not entered a plea to a further 10 gun-related crimes.

Mitchell's trial is scheduled for May 15 and is expected to last five days.