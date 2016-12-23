Alleged teen 'drug king' makes $200,000 bail

Flynn Brown, 18, is accused of dealing a 'large amount' of drugs in the Byron Bay area.

THE family of an alleged Byron Bay teen 'drug king' accused of commercial supply has managed to put together $200,000 to ensure their boy is home for Christmas.

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, was granted bail when he appeared in Byron Bay Local Court earlier this month, but was forced to spend time in custody after his family were initially unable to secure the money required.

They have since come up with the necessary funds.

However, under his strict bail conditions the family would forfeit the money if Brown fails to report every day to the Byron Bay police station.

He has also been ordered to surrender his passport.

Brown is facing seven counts of drug supply, including two indictable offences.

He is also charged with supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and five counts of drug possession.

Police launched a major investigation into Brown's alleged activities in August 2016, before raiding his father's home on Paterson St on December 7.

During the search, police allegedly located cannabis, methamphetamine and Viagra in the 18-year-old's bedroom.

A vehicle was also seized from the property which it will be alleged was used in the distribution of illegal drugs.

His next appearance is in the Lismore Local Court on January 17.