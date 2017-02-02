All you need is love...and a piano

GETTING IN TUNE: Organiser Paddy Raleigh with Byron Community Centre's Paul Spooner and Tanja Greulich.

A PRE-VALENTINE'S Day love song extravaganza will be held on Thursday February 9th at the Byron Theatre.

All You Need Is Love: Songs from the Heart will feature some of our most outstanding local musicians and singers performing their interpretations of classic love songs.

The event is part of a campaign that aims to raise a total of $40,000 to restore the theatre's magnificent Steinway piano.

Previous concerts and other fundraising activities have already raised about $25,000 of the $40,000 required for the restoration and it is hoped that a further five concerts in 2017 will contribute to

reaching the final goal.

Performing at the All You Need Is Love concert will be Cassie Rose, Tim Stokes, Guy Kachel, Soul Sisters, Luke Vassella, Steve Russell, Alex McLeod, Mike Mills and Ben Cox.

"The best thing about these events is that the performances are lifted when in the company of dedicated audiences and other gifted artists,” said organiser Paddy Raleigh.

"The Byron Theatre is the perfect venue for the intimacy and ambience that is created by these inspiring events.”

The concert starts at 7:30pm on Thursday February 9 at Byron Theatre.

Tickets $30 and $25 concession and are available at: www.byroncentre.com.au