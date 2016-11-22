Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

NEWCASTLE teen Aleyna FitzGerald has been crowned Australia's Next Top Model for 2016.

The 16-year-old won the show's title by just half a point over runner-up Sabine Jamieson in a close but friendly contest.

"I can' believe that this happened," she said.

"I don't think it will set in for a very long time. I'm just on top of the world."

To determine the winner, the two teens were asked to model in an eight-page editorial photo shoot for Elle magazine with the theme modern princess and photographed by Georges Antoni, who worked with them at the beginning of the season.

Congratulations Aleyna, you are Australia's Next Top Model! #AusNTM pic.twitter.com/t6Qb6J8zgz — Aus Next Top Model (@AusNextTopModel) November 22, 2016

Despite Sabine immediately impressing with her confidence in front of the camera, it was Aleyna's glamorous shot which gave her the advantage.

"This is the first shot in the competition where it's completely you," judge Alex Perry said.

The two finalists also starred in the biggest finale runway show the Top Model has staged in its 10-year history.

Australia's Next Top Model finalists Aleyna FitzGerald and Sabine Jamieson pictured during the show's grand final. Ben Symons

They were supported by their fellow top 13 contestants and 40 other alumni representing the past nine seasons including Amanda Ware.

Sabine handled her loss with poise and there was an outpouring of support for her on social media, with several fans even using the hash tag #JusticeForSabine.

I can't believe Kim Kardashian, Hilary Clinton and Sabine were all robbed this year #AusNTM — Claire (@ThirdWardTril) November 22, 2016

Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins told APN she believes both Aleyna and Sabine have promising futures in the fashion industry.

"Their looks are very versatile," she said.

"They're both a really great at catwalk and Sabine's very strong with editorial.

"They can both do whatever they put their minds to; they just need to seize the moment."

Sabine told APN before the finale that win or lose, she still planned to move back to Sydney, where she lived for two years with her grandparents, to pursue modelling.

"I want to pursue a career in modeling but there are lots of issues I want to speak up about like human rights," she said.



"It is such a luxurious career that I would have to give back and do something to counterbalance what I experience."

