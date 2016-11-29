News

A beer that's delicious - and sustainable too

29th Nov 2016 7:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A LOCAL brewery has been regonised for their sustainable practices at a gala dinner for NSW.

Byron Bay brewer, Stone and Wood Brewing Co, won the NSW Business Chamber's 2016 Excellence in Sustainability Award at the black tie Gala Dinner attended by the Premier Mike Baird and 950 guests.

Sponsored by the NSW Government's Office of Environment and Heritage, this award recognises a business that is working to reduce the impact of their operations on the environment and/or provide product and services that have positive environmental outcomes.

Stone and Wood strive to build a sustainable independent brewing business each day that the good people of the Northern Rivers can be proud of.

At Stone and Wood they a committed to taking care of the earth that sustains us. As the brewing process can be quite energy and water intensive, they have created an internal 'Green Feet' initiative across the business, which aims to minimise their collective impact on the environment, create value through input cost savings and encourage reuse and recycling of outputs.

"A fantastic acknowledgment of all of our people striving to create positive change. Look after our earth, it's the only planet with beer!" James Perrin from Stone and Wood Brewing Co said.

NSW Business Chamber, Northern Rivers Regional Manager, Kellon Beard congratulated Stone and Wood Brewing Co for their 2016 Excellence in Sustainability Award win.

"Born in Byron Bay with their brewing and bottling operations in the Northern Rivers it is fantastic to see the business owners commitment to the region and this is a well-deserved win being recognised as the best in Sustainability in NSW," said Mr Beard.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beer stone and wood stone and wood brewery sustainability

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that “severe to extreme heatwave conditions” will strike across Queensland and NSW.

PHOTOS: Impressive light show as storm hits Northern Rivers

Kat Thompson took this photo of last night's storm.

Your photos of last night's spectacular storm

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.

Short films feature local artists living with disabilities

Hey state government, can we have that land for free?

Local residents at the recent rally at Suffolk Park

Council admits it can't afford to buy Suffolk Park block of land

Local Partners

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that “severe to extreme heatwave conditions” will strike across Queensland and NSW.

A beer that's delicious - and sustainable too

Stone and Wood 1005-002

Brewing company working to reduce impact on environment

Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Toni Scanlon.

Arguably the best local production of the year

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cabaret gets cheekier in Brunswick Heads

SHOWTIME: Club Swizzle is a cabaret show set around a bar.

Tomorrow and Saturday at the Picture House

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded his fellow 'X Factor' Australia judge Iggy Azalea "a weirdo" and claimed she never "invested" in the show.

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.

Short films feature local artists living with disabilities

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

6% + Gross Return Freehold in Buzzing Mullum!

Shop 2/53 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

Commercial *Freehold for sale only not business Here is a fabulous investment opportunity ... Fixed Price...

*Freehold for sale only not business Here is a fabulous investment opportunity in Mullumbimby’s bustling town centre. Charming and unique, the shop is 72m2 with...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

REGISTRATIONS OF INTEREST CLOSING FRIDAY 9TH DEC 2016. CALL TODAY!

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,295,000

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!