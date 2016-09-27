3rd time lucky: Cancer survivor joins lighthouse run

Cancer survivor Deb Turnbull, the owner of Summit Day Spa in Goonellabah, is excited to participate in this year's Byron Lighthouse Run.

AFTER her health failing her two years in a row, cancer survivor Deb Turnbull is thrilled to finally participate in the Byron Lighthouse Run this October.

Ms Turnbull, who is the owner of Summit Day Spa in Goonellabah, has registered with her staff members as the team: Summit Beauties.

"Every time I felt like I was well and I'd start walking, my body would tell me no," she said.

"Two years ago I was undergoing chemo and couldn't do the walk.

"Last year when I started building my fitness back up I broke my leg and I was having back problems."

She said this year she finally felt well enough to participate.

In 2013 she found a lump in her breast just five months after having a mammogram.

Her life got in the way and she ended up waiting months before seeing her GP.

"As we do as mothers, we look after everyone else first ... but eventually I thought I better get it checked out," she said.

"I tell everyone now, if you feel a lump, don't worry about what's going on in everyone else's world, just get it checked."

It was a scary ride for Ms Turnbull, but she has come out of it feeling positive about the future.

"My mum had died from breast cancer, one of my aunts had died, my grandmother had died and they all had chemo," she said.

"You never know if you are totally cancer-free ... you just have to trust that you're alright because the other option is living in fear."

Byron Lighthouse Run organiser, Brigid Kramer, said she was very happy to see Ms Turnbull well-enough to participate.

"We have had prizes for many years from Summit Day Spa, and the Summit team entry has always been energetic," she said.

"I'm so happy that Deb is able this year to Captain the team and participate."

The 2016 lighthouse run is raising funds for a breast prone board for the radiation oncology department at Lismore Base Hospital.

The board allows patients to receive radiation therapy lying on their stomachs.

Early bird entry closes September 15. The event will be held on October 23.

For more information visit www.byronrun.com