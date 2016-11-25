News

16,000 Schoolies hit Surfers, police hit 13 with charges

25th Nov 2016 7:43 AM
Schoolleavers prepare to party on the Gold Coast for Schoolies 2016
Schoolleavers prepare to party on the Gold Coast for Schoolies 2016 Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MORE than 16,000 Schoolies headed to Surfers Paradise but the reckless, wild behaviour quietened down, or at least, it was kept from the eyes of police.

That is not to say there wasn't misbehaviour.

Police report that 13 schoolies were arrested on 15 charges "which were mostly in relation to public nuisance offences".

Another nine schoolies were stung with public boozing notices, and 13 more fined for minor public nuisance.

The non-schoolies -- once known as "toolies" -- were also out to cause trouble, with 15 facing 18 charges for public nuisance-type offences.

The seventh day of partying must come as some relief to parents after reports of teenagers falling from balconies the day before.

Kaito Hewitson, 17, is understood to have been reaching for cigarettes on a neigbouring balcony when he fell two floors at 3.30am on Thursday morning.

He suffered a fractured pelvis.

The teen's group of friends were then evicted from the hotel.

Topics:  schoolies

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sara Connor loses bid to have murder case thrown out

Sara Connor loses bid to have murder case thrown out

A BRYON Bay mother has lost her bid to have the murder case against her despite fresh claims of her innocence.

Teacher accused of child sex admits 'pinching arses'

Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran is standing trial on 37 child sex charges.

'Boys used to drop brown eyes to us and then jump behind the trees'

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Local Partners

Sara Connor loses bid to have murder case thrown out

A BRYON Bay mother has lost her bid to have the murder case against her despite fresh claims of her innocence.

16,000 Schoolies hit Surfers, police hit 13 with charges

Schoolleavers prepare to party on the Gold Coast for Schoolies 2016

13 schoolies were arrested on 15 charges

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cabaret gets cheekier in Brunswick Heads

SHOWTIME: Club Swizzle is a cabaret show set around a bar.

Tomorrow and Saturday at the Picture House

ARIA awarded to Northern Rivers musician

LOCAL: Bernard Fanning hit number 2 in the Aria Album Charts on the first week of his new solo album Civil Dusk, recorded locally.

Best Adult Contemporary Album made here

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Woman’s Day claims 18-year-old crocodile huntress Bindi Irwin is preparing to start a family with boyfriend Chandler Powell, 20.

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

GALLERY: Do we have Australia's best home?

Peter and Joanna's Belongil Beach home is in the running for the finale of Foxtel's TV series I Own Australia's Best Home.

Two Northern Rivers homes are finalists in reality TV show

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday ...

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to ... Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. The lots range from...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

1A YUNGARUP PLACE, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000

Here it is. Just listed is this elevated stylish home in a central Ocean Shores location, close handy to both shops and beach. Currently tenanted and very well...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!